New Delhi: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, officially came into effect on Tuesday following a Gazette notification issued by the Central Government.

The Act received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, two days after its passage in Parliament.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” read the official notification published in the Gazette of India.

The legislation, which amends key provisions of the original Waqf Act, has introduced a series of significant reforms. These include separation of trusts from Waqf entities; introduction of digital and technological tools for property management; creation of a centralised online portal for better transparency; restriction of Waqf property dedication to practicing Muslims only; protection of 'Waqf by User' properties, historically used by the community; recognition of women's rights in family Waqf, etc.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday, April 4, following a marathon 17-hour debate. The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill earlier in the week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the passage of the legislation as a "watershed moment" in India's efforts to reform and modernise the management of Waqf properties.

According to the government, the amended Act aims to bring transparency and accountability in the administration of Waqf properties and ensure equitable representation of all Muslim communities in the functioning of Waqf Boards.

However, the law has sparked strong opposition from several political parties. Opposition leaders have accused the government of using the legislation to further a polarising agenda.

In response to the Act’s implementation, multiple Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging its constitutional validity.

Anticipating legal pushback, the Centre has filed a caveat in the apex court, requesting that no orders be passed without hearing its side. (IANS)