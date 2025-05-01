Mumbai: Israeli diplomat and several artists applauded the WAVES 2025, India’s first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, on Thursday, saying that the summit showcases India’s power and strength of its film industry.

“WAVES 2025 showcases the power of India and the strength of its film industry. I’m a big fan of Indian cinema; I often watch Indian films. You have amazing artists, talented actors and actresses, excellent producers, and advanced technology. This summit is the perfect platform to foster collaboration,” Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, told IANS.

WAVES 2025, India’s first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, kicked off in Mumbai on Thursday with the theme ‘Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries’.

The four-day global summit brought together more than 10,000 delegates from over 90 countries, including 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and 350 startups, aiming to establish India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

Israeli actor Aki Avni, who also attended the summit, complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising the event.

“I think it’s a brilliant move by PM Modi and his government. I think it’s about time that the industry in India has its own pride because this is an amazing industry, and we don’t have to compare it to any other industry in the world. It has its own say, its own pride. And I think it's about time that technology blends with old-school cinema. It’s already happening, and why not take the next step?” Aki Avni told IANS.

Avni said that technology took over in all arenas, and now it’s becoming crucial and essential to the film industry.

“There’s no other way. Those who don’t understand that it’s blended already will stay behind. So we're here to take the step forward,” Avni added.

Indian television actress Rupali Ganguly also shared her enthusiasm.

“I feel great being part of such a major and path-breaking summit. It was an honour to be in the presence of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the distinguished Ashwini Vaishnaw. It was truly a privilege to be in such esteemed company," she said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit and addressed a massive gathering of artists, creators, policymakers, and investors from more than 100 nations.

Calling WAVES a transformative platform for global creative engagement, PM Modi said: “Artists, investors, innovators and policymakers from over 100 nations are in Mumbai. Today, the foundation of a global ecosystem of global talent and global creativity is being laid here. WAVES is not just an acronym, it is truly a wave -- of culture, connectivity, and universal connection.”

The Prime Minister added that WAVES is a global platform that belongs to every artist and every creator, where every artist and youth will connect to the creative world through new ideas.

The summit features 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout discussions, and 32 masterclasses covering films, OTT platforms, broadcasting, and the AVGC-XR sectors, including animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality.

A major highlight of WAVES 2025 is the Global Media Dialogue, being hosted by India for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries. The dialogue seeks to deepen India's collaborative engagement with the international media and entertainment industries.

Another key attraction is the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace that facilitates collaboration among more than 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. The marketplace aims to foster both local and international networking, offering creators and companies opportunities to explore new markets and form strategic partnerships.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's broader vision to leverage India's creative and technological potential to lead the global digital and entertainment economy. WAVES 2025 aims to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029 and elevate India's cultural and economic presence on the global stage.

