Mumbai: At the ongoing WAVES 2025, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan will release its first-of-its kind white paper ‘India’s Live Events Economy: A Strategic Growth Imperative’.

Prepared by EventFAQs Media, one of the knowledge partners for WAVES 2025, the white paper will be released on May 3, 2025.

The White Paper presents a comprehensive analysis of India’s rapidly expanding live entertainment industry, highlighting emerging trends, growth trajectories, and strategic recommendations for the sector’s continued evolution.

India’s live events landscape is undergoing a transformation—from a fragmented sector to a structured and influential pillar of the country’s cultural and creative economy.

The period from 2024 to 2025 marks a defining inflection point, with international acts such as ‘Coldplay’ performing in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, signaling India’s readiness to host global-scale events.

Key trends in the sector include the rise of event tourism, with nearly half a million attendees traveling specifically for live music events—indicating the emergence of a robust music-tourism economy. Premium ticketing segments—such as VIP experiences, curated access, and luxury hospitality—have witnessed over 100% year-on-year growth, pointing to an increasingly experience-driven audience. Participation from Tier-2 cities has surged, driven by multi-city tours and the growing popularity of regional festivals.

In 2024, the organised live events segment recorded 15% growth, contributing an additional ₹13 billion in revenue—establishing it as one of the fastest-growing verticals within India’s media and entertainment ecosystem. Large-scale events in the current landscape typically generate approximately 2,000 to 5,000 temporary jobs each, underscoring the sector’s growing contribution to employment and skill development.

With focused investments, policy support, and infrastructural upgrades, India is on track to position itself as one of the top five live entertainment destinations globally by 2030, unlocking new avenues for economic growth, employment generation, tourism, and enhanced global cultural presence.