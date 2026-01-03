First Supermoon of the Year on January 3

The first supermoon of 2026 will illuminate the night sky on January 3, offering skywatchers a striking celestial spectacle. Due to its close proximity to Earth, the full Moon is expected to appear nearly 14 per cent larger and about 30 per cent brighter than the smallest full Moon of the year.

What Makes This Full Moon a Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon coincides with perigee—the point in the Moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth. At this stage, the Moon’s near side is fully illuminated by the Sun, making it appear noticeably larger and brighter than usual.

During this event, the Moon will be approximately 362,641 kilometres away from Earth.

When and Where to Watch in India

In India, the supermoon will be visible shortly after sunset, making it ideal for evening sky gazing. The best viewing window is expected during moonrise, between 5:45 pm and 6 pm IST, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Peak Time and Global Visibility

According to space reports, the supermoon will reach its peak at around 5:30 am EST (4 pm IST) on January 3. The phenomenon will be visible across the world at different local times—early morning in New York, late morning in London, evening in Tokyo and around nightfall in Sydney.

Moon Illusion to Enhance the Visual Experience

As the Moon rises close to the horizon, it is likely to appear in warm orange-yellow hues. Its seemingly enlarged appearance near the horizon is explained by the “moon illusion,” a visual phenomenon that makes low-lying celestial objects appear larger than they actually are.

Why January’s Full Moon is called the Wolf Moon

January’s full Moon is traditionally known as the Wolf Moon, a name rooted in Northern Hemisphere folklore associated with wolves howling during long winter nights. It is also commonly referred to as the “Moon after Yule.”

Skywatchers are advised to find an open area with a clear view of the horizon to fully enjoy the first supermoon of 2026.