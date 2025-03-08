New Delhi: Indian chess Grandmaster R Vaishali, along with scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni, took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X handle on International Women's Day, sharing inspiring messages of determination, ambition, and empowerment.

In a post from PM Modi's account, the women achievers expressed their excitement about the opportunity.

"Vanakkam! I am Vaishali, and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru Narendra Modi Ji's social media properties and that too on Women's Day. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments," wrote Vaishali, the 23-year-old chess champion.

Vaishali reflected on her chess journey, recalling that she started playing the sport at the age of six. "It has been a learning, thrilling, and rewarding journey," she said, adding that her experiences have shaped her both as a player and an individual.

Encouraging young women to pursue their passions, Vaishali said, "I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls -- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can!"

Expressing her determination to improve her FIDE ranking and bring greater pride to India, she credited her family and mentors for their unwavering support.

"I've been fortunate to have parents like Thiru Rameshbabu and Thirumathi Nagalakshmi, who stood by me throughout my journey. My brother, Indian Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, and my coach, Vishwanathan Anand, have been pillars of strength," she said.

Vaishali also urged families to support their daughters' ambitions. "I've also got a message for parents and siblings -- trust in your daughters' abilities, and they'll achieve wonders," she emphasised.

Joining Vaishali in taking over PM Modi's social media account, scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni encouraged women to explore careers in science and technology.

"India is the most vibrant place for science, and thus we call upon more women to pursue it," they said in a joint post.

"Both of us, Elina and Shilpi, are seeing the wide range of opportunities opening up in our respective sectors. It was unimaginable that a sector like nuclear technology would offer so many opportunities for women in India. Similarly, the increasing participation of women and the private sector in the world of space makes India the most happening place to innovate and grow! Indian women surely have the talent, and India surely has the right platform!"

Elina Mishra, who hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is associated with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. Her work is focussed on electromagnetism, accelerator physics, and technology. She has contributed to the development of magnetic and RF characterisation of Drift Tube Linac cavities for the Low Energy High-Intensity Proton Accelerator (LEHIPA).

Shilpi Soni, from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, has worked extensively with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Over her 24-year career, she played a crucial role in designing, developing, and inducting advanced RF and microwave subsystem technologies for over 35 ISRO communication and navigation missions.

Reflecting on their work, Elina and Shilpi said, "The infinite world of science and technology is both exciting and gratifying. The sheer joy we experience when our designed and developed systems are put into application is beyond words. India's nuclear and space programmes have many such scientists like us, whom we acknowledge."

This is not the first time that PM Modi has handed over his social media accounts to women achievers. In 2020, on International Women's Day, seven women achievers took over his social media platforms, using the opportunity to inspire others by sharing their remarkable journeys.

