New Delhi: Low-cost airline IndiGo on Saturday announced new daily direct flights between New Delhi and China's Guangzhou from November 10.

The airline said that the route will be operated using IndiGo's Airbus A320 aircraft.

IndiGo has been among the first airlines to reinstate flights between India and China. It recently announced daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou starting October 26.

According to the airline, the flight from Delhi is scheduled to depart at 9.45 pm and arrive in Guangzhou at 4.40 am. The return flight from Guangzhou is scheduled to depart at 5.50 am and arrive in Delhi at 10.10 am.

Tickets for the route are now available on the IndiGo website.

“We are pleased to enhance our connectivity to China with daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, in addition to the recently resumed route from Kolkata. The resumption of operations between two of the world’s most populous nations presents immense potential for cultural exchange and economic collaboration,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

With this launch, IndiGo connects China to its vast domestic and growing international network, via Guangzhou.

“We are confident that this will contribute towards acceleration of opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, and even education, between the two countries, while reinforcing our commitment to connect India to the world,” Malhotra mentioned.

The announcement came after the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India and China would restart direct flights between designated cities this month. There have been no direct passenger flights between the two countries since 2020, even though China remains India’s biggest bilateral trade partner.

Aviation and trade experts believe the resumption of flights will help businesses on both sides by improving connectivity and will also support cultural and tourism exchanges, signalling a cautious easing of tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo also announced the launch of daily, direct service between Delhi and Hanoi, commencing from December 20, 2025. IndiGo will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route which will offer seamless connectivity from India’s capital to one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant cultural and commercial hubs.

(IANS)