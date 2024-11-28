New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has formed a five-member committee to investigate the concerns raised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) regarding the Pamban Bridge, an iconic structure connecting Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) and the mainland. The committee will submit its report within the next month and a half.

The Pamban Bridge, spanning 2.05 km and featuring a 72-meter vertical lift span, is a unique steel bridge in India. Designed by the international consultancy TYPSA, the bridge is a standout example of modern engineering, blending European and Indian design codes. It was subjected to thorough proof-checking by IIT Chennai to ensure its compliance with safety and structural standards.

However, following the CRS' objections, the Railway Ministry has decided to address the concerns raised in a letter regarding the bridge's design and execution. The CRS pointed out three main issues with the project: The planning of the bridge was deemed incorrect, as the standard design from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) was not implemented. The specifications followed were not based on RDSO's standards but were instead international specifications. The execution of the project did not involve RDSO in the process.

In response to these concerns, the Railway Ministry has set up a committee to probe the matter. The committee's task is to investigate these issues in detail and provide a comprehensive report. The committee will specifically examine the design approval process, the role of international consultants, and the involvement of RDSO in the project execution.

It is worth noting that despite the CRS' concerns, the Pamban Bridge's design had undergone double proof-checking -- first by IIT Chennai and later by IIT Mumbai—ensuring the structural integrity and safety of the bridge. The Southern Railway approved the final design after these rigorous checks, and the bridge's construction proceeded based on the design certified by two of India’s premier institutions and an internationally recognised consultant.

The approach girders were designed in accordance with local conditions, with modifications reviewed by IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. These revisions were also approved by the Southern Railway to ensure the bridge's compatibility with regional challenges. (IANS)