Tehran: Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that the body of its senior commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, who was reportedly killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon last month, has been found.

In a statement released on its official news outlet, Sepah News, the IRGC on Friday confirmed that Nilforoushan's body was located following continuous efforts by search teams, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IRGC extended condolences over the "martyrdom of the glorious general," indicating that his body would be transferred to Iran for funeral and burial ceremonies, with specific dates to be announced later.

Nilforoushan was killed on September 27 during a meeting with Nasrallah when Israel launched a large-scale targeted strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut.

Nasrallah, along with several senior leaders of Hezbollah, was also killed during the attack.

On October 1, the IRGC launched nearly 180 missiles at strategic locations in Israel, describing the attack as retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan, along with Israel's increased "malicious acts" supported by the US against Lebanon and Palestinian territories.

(IANS)