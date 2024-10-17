Jerusalem: Israel on Thursday evening announced that it is investigating the possibility of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar getting killed during its ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that it killed three terrorists during an operation, north of the Gaza Strip. "The IDF and Shin Bet are investigating the possibility that one of the terrorists is Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," the IDF said in a statement.

It added: "In the building where the terrorists were killed, no signs of the presence of abductees were found in the area. The IDF and Shin Bet forces operating in the area continue to operate under the necessary caution".

The IDF detailed that, so far, dozens of terrorists have been eliminated in precise strikes by Israeli Air Force aircraft and in face-to-face battles, and many weapons and buildings that the enemy has fortified for terrorist activities have been destroyed.

Sinwar was appointed head of Hamas' political bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran while attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian in July, this year. Israel claimed that Sinwar, 61, who has not been seen publicly since last year's horrific October 7 attacks, remains at large in Gaza's extensive tunnel network, moving frequently and possibly surrounded by hostages.

Last month, a Hamas official said that Sinwar will remain in the Gaza Strip and is "willing to die for Palestine". The statement was made in response to an Israeli proposal offering a safe exit for Sinwar from Gaza in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, Al-Aqsa TV reported.

Israel accuses Sinwar, a top Hamas figure, of being the chief planner for the October 2023 attack, in which Palestinian militants killed 1200 people in Israel and took over 250 hostages. (IANS)