Jerusalem/Beirut: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Thursday afternoon that it launched three missiles in a "targetted attack" on the commander of Hezbollah's drone unit in Beirut.

The IDF did not provide further details on the strikes in Beirut. However, Lebanese TV channel al-Jadeed reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building near al-Qaem mosque in Dahieh, Beirut's southern suburbs, injuring at least three civilians.

Also on Thursday, the IDF said its 7th Armored Brigade has concluded a military drill a few km away from the Lebanese border, simulating a ground operation in Lebanon. The drill trained the troops in "maneuvering and combat in thicketed, mountainous terrain," the IDF said in a statement, adding that the troops "enhanced their operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in enemy territory on the northern front."

The drill came a day after France proposed at a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon in UN diplomacy with the United States "to allow for negotiations." Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has welcomed the proposal. However, Israel denied earlier on Thursday that it had agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah or Lebanese political parties.

On Monday and Tuesday, Israel conducted its most extensive attacks on Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 550 deaths and over 1,800 injuries across the country. It resumed intensive airstrikes on eastern and southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening, carrying out about 70 raids on the areas of Baalbek, Hermel, and Western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon.

Figures released by the Israeli military showed that it has attacked more than 2,000 locations in Lebanon since Monday, whereas Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said Wednesday that Israel's bombardment had displaced over 150,000 residents over the past 72 hours.

The sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with fears that other regional powers could also be sucked in, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)