New York: President Joe Biden has declared that Vice President Kamala Harris will “continue the fight” and be a “leader for generations” even though she lost the election to succeed him.

“She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans”, Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future”, he said.

Harris stepped in at short notice to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for President when Biden agreed to drop out of the race after doubts arose about his age-worn mental and physical capacities following a dismal performance in a debate with Donald Trump who went on to win Tuesday’s election.

Biden said, “Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans”.

In the statement issued after she made the concessional speech acknowledging her defeat, Biden said, “What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire”.

In her speech, she offered to help Trump’s transition and assured him they would “engage in a peaceful transfer of power”.

Biden said that selecting her to be his Vice President was his first decision after he received his party’s nomination in 2016 and it “was the best decision I made”.

“Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story”, he said.

In her concession speech at her alma mater Howard University, Harris thanked Biden and his wife Jill for their “faith and support.”

(IANS)