Mumbai: In a significant enforcement move, Mumbai Police have registered the city’s first criminal case for feeding pigeons in a public space, an act now deemed a punishable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR was lodged at Mahim Police Station against unidentified individuals who were seen feeding pigeons near the kabutarkhana on LJ Road, close to Hinduja Hospital and Domino’s Pizza outlet.

The action follows a sweeping directive issued by the Bombay High Court on July 31, which ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate criminal proceedings against those defying its longstanding ban on pigeon feeding at public and heritage sites.

The court cited serious public health risks, including respiratory infections and environmental degradation, caused by unchecked pigeon congregations.

According to police officials, the accused arrived on a two-wheeler around 6:50 a.m. and scattered grains for pigeons at the kabutarkhana. Due to an unclear number plate, the individuals remain unidentified, but police are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

The FIR invokes Sections 223 (disobedience to a public servant’s order), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection), and 271 (negligent act violating quarantine rules) of the BNS.

The Bombay High Court, led by Justices Girish Kulkarni and Arif Doctor, expressed dismay over continued violations despite its earlier refusal to grant interim relief to pigeon feeders.

“If they don’t want to follow the rule of law, then the law should catch up with them,” the bench remarked, adding that such acts constitute a public nuisance and endanger human life.

In response, the BMC has intensified its enforcement campaign. At Dadar West’s iconic kabutarkhana, unauthorised structures have been dismantled, and pigeon feed cleared.

Officers will now be deployed in three shifts to monitor compliance, supported by beat marshals and police personnel. CCTV surveillance has also been mandated across high-risk zones.

The crackdown has sparked protests from animal welfare groups, who argue that the ban violates constitutional duties under Article 51A(g) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A coordinated demonstration involving over 500 activists was held in Santacruz earlier this month, challenging the civic ban.

The next compliance hearing is scheduled for August 7, where the High Court will review medical data from KEM Hospital and enforcement reports from BMC and Mumbai Police. (IANS)