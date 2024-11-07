Washington: After her husband Donald Trump was elected the President of the US for the second time, Melania Trump on Thursday expressed optimism about the country's future.

Taking to social media platform X, Melania posted Americans have entrusted them (she and her husband) with an important responsibility, reflecting on Donald Trump's win over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

"The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom," the post read.

Stressing on the importance of unity, she said: "I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security."

She concluded, saying, "American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore."

Donald Trump made a phenomenal comeback beating back a conviction, three indictments, two assassination attempts, two impeachments, and continuous assault by most of the mainstream media to reclaim the White House.

After winning the polls, Donald Trump declared, "We made history."

Donald Trump, who will become the 47th President of the US, won with a clear majority.

At 78, he will be the oldest President to set foot in the White House.

He is also the second President to be elected after being defeated; the last one was Grover Cleveland who won his second term in 1893.

Donald Trump's victory was powered by economic issues, the popular disquiet over the inflation that has sent prices of food soaring by about 25 per cent now compared to when he was defeated in 2020.

The election was a shocking disappointment for Kamala Harris who stepped in to carry the Democratic Party torch three months ago after President Joe Biden dropped out as questions arose over his mental and physical capabilities.

(IANS)