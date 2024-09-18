New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel report on 'One Nation, One Election', and a bill to this effect (for holding simultaneous polls) is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

The development comes after the high-level panel led by Ram Nath Kovind placed the report before the Union Cabinet. The 'One Nation, One Election' proposes to synchronise the Parliamentary and Assembly elections. The clearance of 'One Nation, One Election' was also reportedly under the 100-day agenda of the Modi government.



Time and again Prime Minister Modi has underlined the need and importance of clubbing the elections under one schedule while highlighting how the country "pays a price" for remaining in election season throughout the year. The high-level committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March this year and recommended the preparation of common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission(ECI), in consultation with state election authorities.

"Simultaneous polls will help save resources, remove the impediments and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat", the panel had said. The Opposition, however, remains unimpressed with the idea of 'one nation, one election'. Many opposition parties including Congress, AAP and others have voiced their displeasure and discontent against such electoral practice and accused the BJP of forcing a presidential form of governance in the country by doing away with the existing one.

Notably, the idea of 'one nation, one election’ was first proposed in the 1980s. Previously, the simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies were held in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967. However, the cycle was disrupted due to the premature dissolution of some Assemblies. (IANS)