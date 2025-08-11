New Delhi: India has slammed Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent anti-India remarks made in the US. Speaking at an event in Tampa on Sunday, Munir had threatened to destroy any Indian infrastructure that could impact water flow to Pakistan.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with ten missiles," he said while also issuing a nuclear warning.

Munir’s statements are not just in bad taste, but also show his desperation to remain relevant back in Pakistan. Munir has only gone on to prove that he is the de facto head of a rogue state that has nuclear weapons.

After every terror attack on Indian soil that is carried out by Pakistan, New Delhi has threatened a strong response. India has refrained from war, and Pakistan believed that it was because it had nuclear weapons.

However, Operation Sindoor called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff, and India did manage to decisively take down several strategic targets within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

What is to be noted here is that Munir made the threat in the US. This statement comes at a time when US-Pakistan ties have improved. Further, the Trump administration has also partnered with Pakistan on an energy deal.

However, the statements by Munir are not off the cuff. He has chosen the US to make this statement as part of his strategic messaging. Moreover, his confidence comes from the fact that this is his second visit to the US. On June 18, he was invited to the White House for lunch by President Donald Trump. This is something that is reserved for heads of state.

It may be recalled that a few months back, Munir had said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s “jugular vein”. He also went on to state that Hindus and Muslims were different. At that time, too, he had made the statement in front of the Pakistan diaspora. The only difference is that the earlier statement was made in Pakistan, and this time it is in the US.

Munir’s comments could also be seen in the context of India calling Pakistan’s nuclear bluff during Operation Sindoor. The statement could be aimed at deterring India from carrying out further military action in Pakistan.

Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale posted on X, “Mullah Munir’s rant from American soil is not surprising. From Ayub to Zia and from Musharraf to Munir, each one thought the yanks were their true friends, only to find, sooner or later, being placed in the 'use and throw' category. But the main reason for his nuclear sabre-rattling is India calling Pakistan's nuclear bluff in Operation Sindoor.”

The timing of the threat also comes at a time when India’s relations with the US are strained. Trump has repeatedly claimed responsibility for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He also went on to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports and criticised India’s trade policies and continued purchase of Russian oil.

This is a high-stakes move by Munir as he knows he has the backing of the Trump administration. While Munir may be basking in the glory of renewed ties with the US, the fact is that he is very unpopular at home.

Despite all the rhetoric, the Pakistanis are aware that during Operation Sindoor, India gave Pakistan a bloody nose. Hence, Munir may have gone into damage control mode.

Further, he is facing a lot of criticism back home for his handling of the Imran Khan issue.

If Munir thinks he has made a very calculated move, he is mistaken. No responsible nation which has nuclear capabilities issues such threats. At the end of it, Munir has proven to the world that Pakistan is nothing but a dangerous and unstable nation.

(IANS)