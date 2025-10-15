Kolkata: The father of the Durgapur gang-rape victim on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Speaking to a section of media persons here, the victim's father said the central agency probe will help mete out exemplary punishment to the accused.

"I have repeatedly demanded punishment for the culprits. Exemplary punishment should be given. The police investigation into the incident has made progress. But I also have doubts. If there is a CBI investigation, there will be a better probe into the incident. It would help give exemplary punishment to the accused. I feel that if there is a CBI investigation, the culprits will be punished quickly," said the father.

The development comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW), in its fact-finding report on the Durgapur gang-rape case, flagged security lapses and "gross negligence" on the part of West Bengal Police in conducting the investigation.

In its fact-finding report, which was made available on Tuesday, the NCW said, “It was further observed that the police had not cordoned off the crime scene even by October 12, creating a high possibility of evidence tampering. No proper forensic examination at the place of occurrence (POC) was conducted. These serious procedural lapses indicate gross negligence on the part of the local investigating authorities.”

It may be noted that Commissioner of Police of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Sunil Choudhary on Tuesday said the victim's father is being assisted in every way. The investigation is also progressing in the right direction.

A total of six persons have been arrested, including Wasif Ali, the male friend of the victim with whom she had gone out that fateful night. Ali will be produced in a court later in the day. The police will seek his custody. According to the police, the male friend was arrested after investigators found inconsistencies in his response during interrogation.

Last Friday, the second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped by five persons in a forest area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police earlier arrested five accused persons in the case. They are currently in police custody. (IANS)