New Delhi: As Pakistan continues to remain in denial over India hitting its military installations and airbases with precision, the satellite images have started coming to the fore, exposing its bluster and hollow claims.

Satellite images procured by a Chinese firm, MIZAZVISION, show the damage at Pakistan’s Noor Khan airbase, one of its most strategic airstrips. The satellite images show disabled infrastructure and also support vehicles grounded on the site.

Nur Khan airbase, located in Rawalpindi, is in close proximity to the Pakistan Army’s headquarters. The Indian strikes came as a symbolic blow to Pakistan, exposing the gaps in Pakistan’s air defence system and also its inability to defend this high-value target.

Notably, India’s targeted strikes on multiple Pakistani airbases, as part of Operation Sindoor, inflicted heavy damage, dismantling its ability to launch strikes and also dealt a strategic and psychological blow to its defence establishment.

Jacobabad airbase was another airstrip to have suffered destruction. The satellite images released by an Indian firm (KAWASPACE) spotlight the damage at the Jacobabad Airbase. As per the images, the hangar on the airbase's main apron looks ravaged, while the ATC building is also suspected to have suffered damage.

In separate imagery by the KAWASPACE, the damage at Pakistan’s Bholari Airbase has been spotlighted. As per the image, a hangar looks damaged, with debris visible along with structural damage.

The satellite images of devastation at Pakistani airbases were shared by an X user.

Notably, India’s coordinated and precision strikes on these airbases delivered a strategic knockout to Pakistan’s aerial capabilities. It not only disabled Pakistan’s ability to fight but also deterred it from contemplating further aggression.

The destruction of Pakistan’s air bases also sent an unambiguous message that any act of provocation or aggression against India will turn out to be catastrophic for it.

(IANS)