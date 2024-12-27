New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, describing him as an “outstanding statesman”.

Dr. Manmohan Singh died of age-related illnesses at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. He was 92.

In a condolence message, President Putin wrote, “As Prime Minister and when serving in other high-ranking positions, he (Dr Singh) accomplished a lot in promoting India’s economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage.”

“He also made a major personal contribution to strengthening friendly ties between our two countries by elevating them to the level of a special privileged strategic partnership. I had the occasion of talking with this remarkable man several times. We will cherish the memory of him,” the Russian President added.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov expressed his condolences over the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X, Denis Alipov wrote, “It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh’s contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanor was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh ji and the Indian people.”

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab (now in Pakistan), Dr Manmohan Singh was a celebrated economist and politician who left an indelible mark as the Prime Minister. He headed the Congress-led government at the Centre from 2004 to 2014.

As the first Sikh to hold the office of PM, Dr Singh’s leadership was often credited for steering India through a period of significant economic transformation.

He remained instrumental in elevating the country to the ranks of major global economic powers.

(IANS)