Islamabad: At least 97 people have been killed and more than 4.4 million others affected by recent floods in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said.

According to the PDMA, floods triggered by high water levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have damaged over 4,500 villages across the province.

The authority said that so far, about 2.45 million people have been relocated to safer areas as part of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

A total of 396 relief camps have been established in affected districts, while around 1.9 million heads of livestock have also been evacuated, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the PDMA.

Nationwide, seasonal rains and floods since June 26 have killed at least 956 people and injured more than 1,060 others, according to official statistics. Over 8,400 houses have been destroyed or damaged, and more than 6,500 livestock have perished across the country.

Relief efforts are continuing as authorities work to provide shelter, food, and medical support to displaced communities and prevent further losses, it added.

Last week, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday that at least 884 people have died, 1,182 have been injured, 9,363 houses have been destroyed, and 6,180 cattle have perished since the start of torrential rains and floods on June 26 this year.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the upcoming by-elections in nine constituencies of Punjab amid the flooding crisis, severely disrupted communication systems, and widespread damage to infrastructure.

Authorities have issued fresh warnings for further rainfall, while rescue teams remain on alert and damage assessments are underway in the affected regions.

--IANS

int/sd/