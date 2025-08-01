New Delhi: An Intelligence Bureau report has said that nearly 15 new terror camps and launch pads are being constructed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan and its terror infrastructure were hit hard following the Pahalgam attack in April. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, during which major terror facilities in Pakistan were destroyed.

These facilities included the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s primary training facility in Muridke.

Indian Intelligence agencies say that terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are being funded by the ISI and Pakistan Army to rebuild terror camps.

The establishment, too, is actively involved in the reconstruction of these facilities, which are being done using newer techniques. What is interesting is that the facilities at Bahawalpur and Muridke are not being rebuilt in the same place. The two most important facilities are now being built closer to army spaces, where the army and ISI feel that the Indian armed forces may not be able to hit easily, as was the case during Operation Sindoor.

While terror training camps are being deep inside Pakistan, some are being constructed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The aim now is to avoid Indian surveillance and ensure that these targets are not hit by the Indian armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Operation Sindoor is ongoing and added that Pakistan will pay the price if it indulges in any kind of misadventure.

Another aspect that is being kept in mind is that the terror camps would house a smaller number of terrorists. The maximum strength per camp and launch pad is being kept between 20 and 25 terrorists.

After Operation Sindoor, there have been several meetings that have been held between the top leaders of the terror groups and some Pakistani officials. Currently, all the groups, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen, are working in tandem with each other.

The main focus is only on rebuilding and preparing terrorists at the launch pads to infiltrate India. These terror groups are also likely to set up launch pads near the forested area at the Line of Control in PoK.

It has also been decided that high-tech facilities would be used to evade the radar of the Indian security agencies. There is also a focus on a massive recruitment drive. Nearly 100 terrorists had been killed, according to India’s estimates, during Operation Sindoor.

While these terror groups may not have problems in recruiting from within Pakistan, the problem for them remains the locals in Jammu and Kashmir. With the Indian agencies on very high alert, the local recruitments have come to a standstill.

While there are many overground workers in J&K, the recruitment of terrorists has become difficult for the Pakistan-based terror groups. The Indian Intelligence agencies warn that any sort of complicity at this time could lead to Pakistan activating its overground workers and launching a recruitment drive among the locals.

