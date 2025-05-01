Mumbai: Prominent voices from international and Indian media regulatory bodies during the breakout session on Regulating Broadcast in the Digital Age – Key Frameworks & Challenges at the WAVES 2025 opined for a balanced regulatory framework.

Panelists included Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Philomena Gnanapragasam, Director, Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD); Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary General, Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and Carolina Lorenzo, Director, International Affairs, Mediaset.

Lahoti outlined India’s regulatory evolution from the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 to the digitisation of cable TV and TRAI’s current focus on consumer choice and quality of service. He emphasised TRAI’s efforts in ensuring a level playing field and advocated for deregulation wherever consumer interests are not compromised.

The panelists discussed the rapid rise of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms and the complexities they introduce. With India’s digital media market reaching $9.7 billion in 2024, the need for balanced regulation is paramount. Lahoti underscored TRAI’s proposals for digital radio, simplified network architecture, and a national broadcasting policy.

Gnanapragasam highlighted the importance of media literacy in tandem with regulation. Nadeem advocated for a phased approach to regulation to encourage innovation while ensuring accountability. Carolina Lorenzo, Director, International Affairs, Mediaset, pointed to Europe’s experience with platform accountability and put light upon the emerging challenges of network effects in software and hardware in technologies such as smart TVs.

The session concluded with consensus on the need for cohesive regulation while protecting the interests of the consumer and reducing regulatory complexity.