Mumbai: At WAVES 2025, a panel discussion on “Piracy: Safeguarding Content through Technology” brought together global leaders in media, law, and cybersecurity to address one of the most pressing challenges facing the digital content economy. Moderated by Neil Gane, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific at IP House, the conversation reflected the growing consensus that piracy is no longer a fringe concern but a mainstream threat demanding coordinated, multi-dimensional responses.

Vivek Couto, Managing & Executive Director of Media Partners Asia, underlined the economic cost of unchecked piracy. “Online piracy is expected to cost the industry over 10% in lost revenue between 2025 and 2029,” he said. “But effective anti-piracy enforcement could drive a 25% increase in legal video service users and unlock a US$ 0.5 billion boost in content investment, raising the total value to US$ 3.8 billion by 2029.” He urged stakeholders to reframe the piracy discussion from protection to potential, especially as India’s digital video economy scales.

Shruti Mantri, Associate Director at ISB Institute of Data Science, highlighted the intersection of digital piracy and cybercrime. “Piracy often involves malicious tools like trojans, ransomware, and spyware. Users between 18–24 years old are particularly vulnerable,” she said. She called for comprehensive public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives, noting that prevention must begin with informed consumers. She also announced a Digital Piracy Summit being organised by ISB in collaboration with CBI and Interpol on July 9–10.

Speaking on anti-piracy operations in the sports sector, Anurag Kashyap, Head of Anti-Piracy Operations at DAZN, explained the preventive approach. “Our strategy is built around the three Ds: detection, disruption, and deterrence. We start enforcement even before the event goes live,” he said. Invisible watermarking, he added, plays a pivotal role in tracking leaks.

Legal expert Anil Lale, Head-Legal at Jio Hotstar, stressed the importance of strong enforcement. “The biggest deterrent is prosecuting the pirates. Law enforcement must identify the source of leaks and stop playing catch-up,” he said. Prevention, he asserted, should be proactive rather than reactive.

Praveen Anand of Anand and Anand Associates emphasised the solution lies in both technology and judicial reform. “Tools like AI, blockchain, and watermarking are crucial. But we must also make camcording difficult with measures like metal detectors. Timely legal action is essential to create deterrence,” he noted.

The panel converged on the need for a united front, where technology, legislation, enforcement agencies, and public awareness work in tandem to protect the future of digital content. WAVES 2025, through such discussions, continues to spotlight actionable strategies for the Media and Entertainment industry’s most pressing concerns.