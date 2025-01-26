New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day.

In response to a post on X by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, PM Modi said, “Thank you for your warm wishes Prime Minister @kpsharmaoli. As India completes 75 years of its Republic, we also deeply cherish the historical bonds of the friendship between the people of our two nations. I am confident it will continue to grow in times to come.”

Extending wishes on India’s R-Day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wrote in the post, “On the occasion of 76th #RepublicDay of India, I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the people of India. May the ideals of democracy and national unity flourish evermore, fostering deeper ties of friendship between our two nations.”

Replying to a post by Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu on X, PM Modi wrote, “Thank you President @MMuizzu for your wishes on India’s Republic Day. I fully share your sentiment regarding the long-standing partnership between India and Maldives. We are committed to deepen these bonds of friendship and cooperation.”

Extending R-Day greetings, the Maldives President had said in a post, “On the joyous occasion of the Republic Day of #India, I convey my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Government and people of India. Maldives will always cherish the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation we share with India, which is built on mutual trust, respect, and understanding that have withstood the test of time. I am committed to strengthening our strategic partnership to address common challenges and work for the mutual benefit of people of both our neighbourly nations.”

In response to a post by Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on X, the Indian Prime Minister said, “Thank you my friend PM @tsheringtobgay for your warm wishes on the completion of 75 years of the Indian Republic. We also greatly value the unique and special partnership between India and Bhutan.”

On the occasion of India’s R-Day, the Bhutan PM wrote, “On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I wish the Government and people of India a joyous 76th Republic Day. May the spirit of unity and the vision that shaped your republic continue to drive remarkable achievements and inspire the world.”

Reacting to a post by former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on X, PM Modi said, “Thank you for your kind wishes, @SherBDeuba on India’s 76th Republic Day. May the age-old ties of friendship between our people continue to flourish and grow stronger.”

In response to a post by former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on X, the Indian Prime Minister wrote, “Thank you @ibusolih for your heartfelt wishes on India’s Republic Day.”

India celebrated the 76th Republic Day on Sunday as the majestic Kartavya Path in the national capital saw India’s rich cultural heritage and its military might on full display, with the country's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates in attendance.

More than 30 tableaux from 16 state governments and Union Territories, Central ministries, Tri-services and veterans participated in the celebrations, highlighting this year's theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, which also saw about 10,000 special guests in attendance. These guests are called the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat' (golden India).

(IANS)