Rome: The condition of an ailing Pope Francis who is in hospital with double pneumonia took a turn for the worse late on Friday when he suffered breathing difficulties. However quick medical intervention helped him overcome it and he is under observation now.

According to the Vatican, the 88-year-old pontiff had a brief bronchospasm episode which caused him to vomit.

The scare came at a time when Pope Francis was being considered to be out of danger as his condition had been steadily improving.

Pope Francis has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for the last 14 days and after responding well to the treatment being given to him, he suffered a bronchospasm which resulted in “vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture."

The Vatican said in a statement that "The Holy Father promptly underwent broncho-aspiration and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response on gas exchange" and “Pope Francis remained alert and oriented at all times, cooperating with the therapeutic manoeuvres."

He is under observation now for the next two days.

Pope Francis was hospitalised on February 14 for breathing difficulties but his condition soon deteriorated into double pneumonia.

The Pope, who is the head of the world's nearly 1.4 billion Catholics and is equally revered by the Christians across all denominations globally, had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man and has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.

However, despite his age and deteriorating health he has not stopped working from his hospital bed and according to the Vatican News, during this time he has met Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, and Substitute for General Affairs, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, and authorised the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints to promulgate various decrees concerning those on the path to sainthood.

The Pope recognised the “offering of life” of the Servants of God, Fr Emil Joseph Kapaun, who served as a United States Army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War, and Italian layman Salvo D’Acquisto.

The “offering of life” is "a new cause for the beatification and canonisation procedure, distinct from the causes based on martyrdom and on the heroism of virtues", introduced by Pope Francis in 2017 to recognise as saints “those Christians who, following more than closely the footsteps and teachings of the Lord Jesus, have voluntarily and freely offered their life for others and persevered with this determination unto death".

Pope Francis also recognised the heroic virtues of two diocesan priests and a layperson. He also made some appointments in the Vatican administration.

(IANS)