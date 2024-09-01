New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unveiled the new flag and insignia of the Supreme Court to commemorate the 75th year of its establishment. Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary organised by the apex court, President Murmu said the Supreme Court has made an invaluable contribution as a vigilant sentinel of the judicial system of the world's largest democracy.

Indian jurisprudence has a very respectable place because of the Supreme Court, the President added. She appreciated that on the completion of 75 years of its establishment, the Supreme Court had organised many programmes which have increased people's trust and attachment towards our judicial system.

President Murmu reiterated that people consider every judge in the country as God and every judge and judicial officer of the country has the moral responsibility to respect dharma, truth, and justice.

"The district-level courts determine the image of the judiciary in the minds of crores of citizens. Therefore, providing justice to the people through the district courts with sensitivity and promptness and at a low cost is the basis of the success of our judiciary," she said.

The President highlighted that in recent years there have been significant improvements in the availability of infrastructure, facilities, training and human resources of the judiciary at the district level but a "lot remains to be done in all these areas". She said that pendency and backlog of cases is a big challenge before the judiciary and cases remain pending for as long as over 32 years.

President Murmu emphasised that programmes such as special Lok Adalat week should be organised more frequently to tackle the pendency of cases. She suggested making arrangements to provide justice in the local language and local conditions to achieve the ideal of taking justice to everyone's doorstep.

"The judiciary, government, and police administration should work together to find solutions to issues related to evidence and witnesses," she added. Concluding her address, President Murmu expressed her confidence that by implementing the new criminal justice laws, our judiciary will usher in a new era of justice. (IANS)