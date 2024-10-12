New Delhi: Aimed at benefiting around 10 million young people over the next five years, the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme began on Saturday, with nearly 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors available on the portal.

The registration process for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2024 began at 5 p.m. The portal ensures efficient access to internships across sectors with Aadhaar-based registration and tools like bio-data generation. All eligible candidates in the age group 21-24 are encouraged to apply at the earliest.

"In the past week, the portal has added more than 80,000 opportunities across 24 sectors including oil, gas and energy sector, travel and hospitality, automotives, banking and financial services, etc," the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a post on X.

Around 200 companies have registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs so far, which is managing the scheme targeting over 1.2 lakh internships during the current financial year. Leading companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, the Tata Group, and Jubilant Foodworks are among those offering the highest number of internships on the portal. The opportunities are spread across sectors including banking and financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, travel and hospitality.

According to the ministry, the PM Internship Scheme is a transformative initiative by the government to ensure the skilling of the youth, which will enhance their employability. It will provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months and learn from the best. There will be an allowance of Rs Rs 5,000 per month and Rs 6,000 as a one-time grant.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this scheme during the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25. The government has also confirmed that reservation policies will be followed for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes candidates in this scheme.

Out of Rs 5,000 stipend, Rs 500 will come from companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, and the remaining Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government. To apply for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates should have passed High School or Higher Secondary School, have a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. Candidates can register themselves on the portal through https://pminternship.mca.gov.in (IANS)