Varanasi: A Romanian student pursuing a PhD in Indian Philosophy at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented accommodation in Varanasi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Philip Francisca, who had been residing in a room under the Chowk police station area.

According to officials, when Francisca failed to respond to repeated knocks on her door late Friday night, her landlord alerted the police.

Officers reached the spot, opened the room with a duplicate key, and discovered her lying motionless on the bed.

ACP Dashashwamedh Ghat, Atul Anjan Tripathi, told reporters, "Yesterday, we received the information, and we reached the spot. Upon investigating, her friends informed that her name is Philip Francisca and that she is from Romania. She was a student at the BHU and had been living here for many years."

Police confirmed that no notes or medicines were recovered from the room, though preliminary inquiries suggested that Francisca had a medical history.

"We also got to know through her friends that she had been suffering from epilepsy since childhood, and she used to take medicines regularly. Forensic samples have been collected, and the post-mortem report will clarify the cause of death," Tripathi said.

Authorities added that Francisca's family has been contacted through the Romanian Embassy and that her mortal remains will be handed over once her relatives arrive in India.

Police have seized her passport, visa, and mobile phone as part of the investigation.

Officials said Francisca had a valid visa until 2027 and had been living in Varanasi for a considerable period, following earlier study stints in Surat and Amritsar.

Further investigations are underway, and more details are awaited. (IANS)