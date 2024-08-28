New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that a satellite-based toll system would be introduced on the Indian highways which would ensure a seamless movement of traffic and reduce congestion.

Speaking at a media event here, the Union Minister said that the satellite-based system would deduct tolls from vehicles based on the kilometres travelled and help root out instances of higher fees that result from multiple toll booths over short distances.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology represents a major upgrade from the existing FASTag system. GNSS automatically calculates the distance travelled and deducts the appropriate toll fee. This ensures motorists pay only for the distance they have covered, leading to potential savings on every trip. The system will eliminate the need for traditional toll booths, easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time by eliminating long queues.

The satellite-based system is being tested on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway (NH-275) in Karnataka and the Panipat-Hisar National Highway (NH-709) in Haryana. Once approved, the GNSS toll collection system will be rolled out in phases, initially covering major highways that connect key cities.

NHAI's subsidiary Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) recently organised an international workshop to discuss the rolling out the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Electronic Toll Collection in India. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest at the event attended by senior officials.

Industry experts from the US and Europe attended the workshop and deliberated on various aspects related to the smooth implementation of the free-flow toll system based on GNSS technology in India. The current FASTag system in India is an electronic toll collection method that utilises Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to streamline toll payments on highways. Introduced to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance efficiency, FASTag enables vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions. However, the GNSS technology is superior and would streamline the system further. (IANS)