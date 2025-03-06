London: The House of Lords became a hub of cultural and linguistic diversity as the 25th International Mother Language Day was celebrated with grandeur in Committee Room 4. Hosted by The Rt. Hon. Baroness Garden of Frognal in collaboration with the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, the event brought together a rich tapestry of languages and traditions from across South Asia.

The evening, which began at 6:30 PM with delegates arriving through the Cromwell Green entrance, highlighted 25 languages from South and Southeast Asia, including Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Tulu, Marathi, Sindhi, Bhojpuri, Dogri, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Maithili, and Sanskrit. Representatives from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives also contributed, showcasing the literary and cultural heritage of their respective nations.

A major highlight of the event was a poetry recital featuring poets from diverse linguistic backgrounds. Their works were compiled in a special commemorative magazine, “Rhyme and Resonance” (Kaavya Naadam), formally launched by Baroness Garden of Frognal and Professor Peter Austin, Emeritus Professor in Field Linguistics at SOAS, University of London.

Among the notable contributions was the Odia poem “Janani Mon, Janma Bhumi Odisha”, penned by Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA, Director of Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK), which was shortlisted for publication in the magazine. In support of Odia language and cultural preservation, key dignitaries—including Mr. Partha Sarathi Panda, Director of OSUK, UN Women UK Member Swagatika Tripathy, and Kalinga Vessels founder Commander Biswajit Nayak—actively participated in discussions emphasizing the need for language conservation.

The event featured thought-provoking speeches by Andrew Sutton, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and Professor Peter Austin. Renowned Hindi writer Tejendra Sharma MBE presented his Hindi poem, while young performers showcased classical dances on a Sanskrit composition written by King Shahji of the Tanjavur Kingdom. Folk performances, including a dance interpretation of a poem by celebrated Padma Bhushan poet Maithili Sharan Gupt, further enriched the evening.

With UNESCO warning that nearly 200 languages in India are endangered, the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence has taken an active role in promoting language preservation. The organization fosters linguistic and cultural appreciation through poetry recitations, essay competitions, and performances, encouraging the learning of scripts such as Takri, Khudabadi (Sindhi), and Mithilakshar (Maithili).

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Ragasudha Vinjamuri, Founder of Sanskruti Centre, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to preserve linguistic heritage and celebrate cultural diversity.