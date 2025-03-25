Jaipur: A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly committed suicide in Jodhpur and has left a "sorry note" seeking forgiveness.

Rohit Bhati's body was found hanging in the hostel, and a suicide note was also found in the room, which read - "Sorry, forgive me Chinnu", the police said.

The police have started investigating to find out whom he has apologised to in the suicide note.

Bhati, who hailed from Ras in Beawar, came to Jodhpur only a year ago and lived in the hostel of 'Diksha Classes' located in Chaupasni Housing Board, Sector-17.

The hostel owner was the first to see him hanging and informed the police.

Hearing the shocking news, Rohit's father, Mohanlal Mali and other family members reached Jodhpur.

After conducting the post-mortem at AIIMS, the police handed over the body to the family.

On the other hand, preparations are being made to extract Bhati's call detail records.

Police believe that the reason for the suicide can be found out after tracing his calls on the mobile.

On Monday, a discussion was held at length in the Rajasthan Assembly on the Rajasthan Coaching Centres (Control & Regulation) Bill, 2025, which also discussed the issue of students' mental health and suicides.

The Bill was introduced in the House on March 19 in view of suicide cases that have happened mostly in Kota, a hub of coaching centres offering courses for entrance to prestigious medical and engineering colleges across the country.

Unlike the Centre's guidelines, Rajasthan has lifted the 16-year age limit for students enrolling in coaching institutes, according to the Bill.

The opposition Congress has blamed the BJP government for putting a heavy burden of stress on children by removing the minimum age criterion for taking coaching classes.

The Bill made the aptitude test of the students voluntary, whereas earlier drafts had proposed it to be mandatory. The fine for coaching centres violating rules has been increased. (IANS)