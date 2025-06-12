New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Thursday termed the Air India flight AI-171 crash near Ahmedabad airport as a terrible one and one of the worst in the history of aviation, adding that the US is ready to provide any assistance.



"The plane crash was terrible, I have told them... anything we can do... it's a big country, strong country, they will handle it, I am sure but I have let them know... anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately. It was a horrible crash. We saw the plane, it was flying pretty well... just looked liked maybe the engines lost power, that's a terrible crash, one of the worst in the aviation history," President Trump said.

The Air India flight -- a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner -- crashed just minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The ill-fated plane with around 242 passengers was en route to London.

The plane crashed into a hostel that housed intern doctors.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Flight AI171, which took place shortly after its take-off from Ahmedabad.

In his first statement since the accident, Wilson called it a "difficult day" for the airline and assured that all efforts are now focused on helping passengers, crew members and their families.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, Wilson said, “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India. Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”

Wilson said that the injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals by local authorities.

He added that Air India is working closely with officials involved in the emergency response and has sent a special team of caregivers to Ahmedabad to provide additional on-ground support.

"We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts," he said.

“A special team of caregivers from Air India is on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support,” Wilson stated.

To help anxious families and friends, Air India has also launched a dedicated helpline.

"We know that many people are concerned for the welfare of their loved ones. We have set up a special helpline that friends and family can reach us at," Wilson said.

He emphasised the importance of sharing only confirmed and accurate information, stating that the airline is committed to keeping everyone updated without spreading speculation.

"Anything we report must be factual and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved," he mentioned.

Wilson also acknowledged that while an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, it will take time.

For now, Air India's focus remains on supporting the affected families and assisting investigators in any way possible.

"Our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew, and their families, as well as investigators," he said.

