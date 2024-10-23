Ankara: Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday that a terrorist attack at the production facility of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS) in Ankara resulted in casualties.

Yerlikaya said on social media platform X that deaths and wounded were found at the site after the attack.

Selim Cirpanoglu, mayor of Kahramankazan province, told Turkish TV channel Tele1, that three people were killed and five wounded in the attack, Xinhua news agency said.

Explosions and gunshots were heard at TUSAS, the Istanbul-based IHA news agency reported. Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the complex located in the Kahramankazan district of the capital, IHA reported.

Meanwhile, video footage published by private broadcaster NTV showed that "several terrorists," including a woman, came to the central gate of the complex on board a taxi and began shooting at the guards with machine guns.

Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot. TUSAS is an important defence and aviation company in Türkiye that produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other defence projects.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for similar actions in the past. The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. (IANS)