Kochi: With coconut and coconut oil prices touching record highs in Kerala ahead of Onam, a reported coconut oil theft from a grocery shop near Kochi has drawn public attention.

A shop in Aluva, about 30 km from Kochi, is the target of a theft where an unidentified accused made off with 30 bottles of coconut oil and other provisions after an initial failed attempt to break in by drilling through the shop’s floor, according to a local media report on Thursday.

The price of one kilogram of coconut ranges from Rs 80 to Rs 100, while coconut oil costs between Rs 500 and Rs 600 per kg across Kerala.

Coconut and coconut oil are integral to daily life in Kerala, but their record prices have already strained household budgets, especially with the Onam festival approaching.

The incident occurred at the vegetable and fruit shop near the Thottumugham bridge in Aluva. The shop owner, identified as Ayoob, found the break-in on Wednesday morning.

When contacted, the Aluva East police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said they were aware of the incident but had not received a formal complaint to begin an investigation.

According to the local media report, the accused first attempted to drill a hole through the shop's concrete floor to gain access, a method that proved unsuccessful.

The accused then resorted to breaking the main lock to enter the premises. Once inside, his primary target appeared to be the coconut oil stock.

The accused allegedly packed 30 bottles of premium coconut oil, each valued at approximately Rs 600, into a sack. The stolen goods also included a box of apples and ten packets of milk.

Before leaving, the accused allegedly made efforts to destroy evidence, cutting the cables of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

The spiralling prices of coconuts and coconut oil have become a major political issue in the state, prompting the government to announce a subsidised rate through ration shops for the Onam festival.

This incident is the latest in a series of similar thefts across the state, which is believed to be directly linked to the soaring prices of coconuts and coconut oil. (IANS)