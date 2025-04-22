Amreli: A trainee pilot was killed when a small aircraft belonging to a private aviation training institute crashed in a residential area in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Aniket Mahajan, was on a solo training flight at the time of the accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the aircraft suddenly nosedived and crashed into the ground, triggering a loud explosion upon impact. The blast caused panic and fear among residents living nearby, many of whom rushed out of their homes in alarm.

Thick smoke billowed from the wreckage as flames engulfed the crash site. Emergency teams from the fire brigade and local police quickly reached the scene and began rescue operations. Despite their efforts, Mahajan could not be saved.

Officials confirmed that no civilians on the ground were injured in the crash. The training aircraft belonged to a private pilot training academy, which operates several such solo sorties as part of its curriculum. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with technical teams expected to examine possible mechanical failure, human error, or weather-related issues.

This incident has once again raised concerns over the safety protocols followed by private flying schools in Gujarat. It comes just months after another crash involving a trainee female pilot on the outskirts of a village in Mehsana. In that case, the pilot sustained only minor injuries and was rescued in time.

Authorities have cordoned off the crash site and initiated a formal probe.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also expected to launch an inquiry to determine the exact circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

Major cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mehsana, Rajkot, and Amreli host several flight training institutes that cater to both domestic and international students. Institutions such as Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics in Vadodara, Ahmedabad Aviation and Aeronautics Ltd (AAA), and Captain Sahil Khurana Aviation Academy in Mehsana are among the prominent names offering commercial pilot license (CPL) and private pilot license (PPL) training.

According to civil aviation authorities, Gujarat has over a dozen approved Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), with more than 300 to 400 trainees enrolling each year. These academies operate small aircraft like Cessna 152s and 172s, and training typically includes solo flight hours, cross-country navigation, and simulator sessions. With the rising demand for commercial pilots in India, the state has witnessed a steady increase in enrollment figures. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitors these training schools under regulations. (IANS)