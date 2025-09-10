Washington: In a significant step toward easing tensions, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration has resumed trade negotiations with India. “I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” he posted on Truth Social. Trump, on Tuesday, also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looks forward to speaking with him “in the upcoming weeks.” “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” he added.

Trump’s latest statement follows a recent softening of rhetoric from the US side. Earlier on Friday, during a White House press conference, Trump said, “I’ll always be friends with Prime Minister Modi” and called him a "great Prime Minister." “India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about,” Trump noted. Hours after his comment, PM Modi reciprocated on Saturday by saying that he appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump's sentiments. “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi wrote on X.

On Monday, Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra also met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. Ambassador Kwatra posted a picture of the meeting on X on Tuesday, and said he had a “productive discussion” with Allison Hooker. “Echoed the sentiments of our leaders. Both sides remain engaged through our ongoing bilateral and Quad initiatives, under the forward-looking India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” he added. On August 27, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US, doubling an initial 25 per cent levy as a consequence for India's continued buying of Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict.

(IANS)