Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of longtime aide and trusted political strategist Sergio Gor to serve as the next United States Ambassador to India, as well as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump praised Gor’s loyalty, organisational talent, and deep involvement in his political and governmental operations.

“I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs,” Trump wrote. He continued, “As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation.” Trump highlighted Gor’s wide-ranging contributions to his administration and campaign, saying, “Sergio is a great friend who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement.” “For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!” said Trump.

Gor responded with gratitude in a post on X, writing, “Beyond grateful to @realDonaldTrump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating me to be his next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs! Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of this Administration! Our White House has achieved historic results in MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be the honor of my life to represent the United States!” The nomination drew praise from top Trump administration officials.

Vice President JD Vance wrote, “Sergio is a great guy and will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India. So much of our success over the last few months was due to Sergio’s hard work. I’m grateful to POTUS for giving him this new role.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in: “I am excited about the President’s decision to nominate @SergioGor to be our next Ambassador to India. He will be an excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world.” FBI Director Kash Patel added his support, posting simply, “Congrats @SergioGor, outstanding pick for Ambassador to India.” The 38-year-old Gor quickly rose in conservative politics, becoming one of the most powerful, albeit low-profile, aides in the White House. His task was to vet around 4,000 appointees to ensure their utmost loyalty to Trump.

