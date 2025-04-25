Washington: Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), on Friday said that the United States supports India's "hunt" for the perpetrators of the "horrific Islamist terrorist attack" in Pahalgam that took place earlier this week.

The top US spy joins a stream of American leaders and officials who have condemned the incident and offered support starting with President Donald Trump who had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi just hours after the heinous terror attack on Tuesday.

"We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam," Gabbard wrote on X. "My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."

Gabbard's "hunt down" message comes amidst escalating Indian response to the terrorist attack, saying it had clear "cross-border" links to Pakistan. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, ordered Pakistani diplomats to leave and brought down the staffing at missions besides shutting down the land-border crossing at Wagah.

"India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers," Prime Minister Modi has said. "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he said.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Gabbard has a long-standing relationship with India, going back to her days in the US House of Representatives, where she served a few terms as a Democrat.

She co-chaired the bipartisan India Caucus and also struck up a close relationship with the Modi government. Gabbard became the first member of President Trump's cabinet in the second term to visit India, in March, during which she met Prime Minister Modi and delivered keynote remarks at the Raisina Dialogue on security affairs.

