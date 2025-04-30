Bhubaneswar: World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES)-2025, the groundbreaking four-day event starting on May 1 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is designed to propel India's Media & Entertainment industry to greater heights.

As Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India, is gearing up to welcome the who’s who of Media & Entertainment sector who shall delve into engaging panel discussions, thought-provoking and inspiring discourses, knowledge-sharing in-conversation and interactive sessions, enriching master-classes by the industry luminaries et al, the multi-dimensional takeaways over the coming four days for the stakeholders look promising for a future-ready M & E sector in the country.

This is because WAVE Summit is meant to amplify India's Voice as a Global Powerhouse. WAVES, from its debut year, will provide a platform to showcase India’s vibrant creative industry and its immense potential within the global M&E landscape. Adding to the same, WAVES will also promote knowledge exchange, dialogue, and collaboration between Indian and global stakeholders. This pioneering initiative by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India is envisioned for gainfully leveraging India’s rich spiritual legacy for global harmony and propel the Creator's economy in the right direction.

The Four Pillars of WAVES

The mega-event encompassing the entire gamut of M & E sector has been broadly divided into four pillars.

Broadcasting & Infotainment - Encompassing the traditional and evolving landscape of information and entertainment delivery, this focus area aims at prioritizing information, empowering citizens, and going global by adapting to the challenges of the 21st Century. It includes the following areas of the creative economy:

Broadcast: Television, Radio, Podcasts, Sports Broadcasting

Content Creation: Print Media, Music

Delivery Platforms: Carriage (Cable & Satellite), DTH (Direct-to-Home)

Advertising & Marketing: Leading professionals shaping brand strategies within the M&E space.

AVGC-XR -This segment explores the cutting-edge world of immersive storytelling and interactive experience powered by a combination of artistry, entertainment and technology. It encompasses the following specific areas:

Animation

Visual Effects

E-Sports

Comics

Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality (AR/ VR)

Metaverse & Extended Reality (XR)

Digital Media & Innovation-This segment explores the ever-evolving digital landscape and its impact on entertainment consumption. It includes:

Digital Media & App Economy

OTT Platforms

Social Media Platforms

Generative AI & Emerging Technology

Influencers & Content Creators

Films: This segment explores the world of filmmaking, production and globalization.

Films, Documentaries, Shorts, Videos

Film Technology (Shooting, Post-Production)

Globalization of Indian Cinema

Co-Production

Film Incentives

Audio-Visual Services

Create in India Challenge and Creatosphere: Launched as part of WAVES, the Create in India Challenge (CIC) Season-1, has achieved a milestone of crossing 85,000 registrations including 1,100 International participants. Over 750 finalists have been selected after a meticulous selection process, from across 32 diverse challenges. These talented creative minds will get a unique opportunity in the Creatosphere to showcase the outcome and output of their individual talent and skills, apart from networking opportunities with business leaders from their respective sector including pitching sessions, and learn from global stalwarts through masterclasses and panel discussions.

The Creatosphere at WAVES will offer immersive experiences with masterclasses, workshops, a gaming arena, and the Grand Finale of the Create in India Challenges, culminating in the WAVES CIC Awards.

Global Media Dialogue, to be held at WAVES on 2nd May 2025, is yet another segment that aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers, industry stakeholders, media professionals, and artists to engage in a constructive and dynamic dialogue aimed at shaping the future of the audio-visual and entertainment sectors with a focus on international collaboration, technological innovation, and ethical practices.

Thought Leaders Track: Through plenary sessions, conference sessions and breakout sessions, top CEOs and global leaders will provide insights and diverse perspectives, while also undertaking strategic discussions for collaborations.

WaveXcelerator will connect M&E startups with investors and mentors through live pitching sessions to foster innovation and funding. It will act as a catalyst for Indian startups to lead this transformation, ensuring they receive the right exposure, and investment to scale up their businesses.

WAVES Bazaar is a premier global marketplace for the media and entertainment industry that offers filmmakers and industry professionals the opportunity to engage with buyers, sellers, and a wide range of projects and profiles. The Viewing Room is a dedicated physical platform set up at Waves Bazaar, open from May 1st to 4th, 2025. For the first ever WAVES Bazaar, a total of 100 films from 8 countries namely India, Sri Lanka, USA, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Germany, Mauritius and UAE will be available to watch in the Viewing Room Library.

Bharat Pavilion: Guided by the theme “Kala to Code” the Bharat Pavilion will celebrate India’s spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — and showcase how the country's artistic traditions have long been a beacon of creativity, harmony and cultural diplomacy. At the core of the Bharat Pavilion are four immersive zones that will take visitors through the continuum of India’s storytelling traditions, named Shruti, Kriti, Drishti, and Creator’s Leap.

Exhibition Pavilion: A dynamic showcase of imagination meeting innovation, from cutting-edge tech to future-forward trends, the pavilion exhibits Indian and Global breakthroughs in the Media & Entertainment sector.

National Sammelan on Community Radio will also be held as part of WAVES which will deliberate and focus on issues related to latest trends, policies and programmes for empowering abilities to strengthen engagement with the local community through the powerful platform of community radio.

WAVES Culturals will be showcasing diverse performances and presentations, blending Indian and international talent. The event aims to recognize the transformative power of media and entertainment in fostering cultural exchange and harmony.

Hence, whether you’re an industry professional, investor, creator, or innovator, the first edition of the Summit offers the ultimate global platform to connect, collaborate, innovate and contribute to the M&E landscape.

WAVES is set to magnify India’s creative strength, amplifying its position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation. Industries and sectors in focus include Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media Platforms, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR).