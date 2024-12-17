New Delhi: Hamida Bano, an Indian woman who was deceived into travelling to Pakistan over two decades ago by a travel agent, finally returned to her homeland after nearly 22 years in the neighbouring country.

Arriving in India, Hamida, who was in a wheelchair, was handed over to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After completing the necessary paperwork, the Indian Immigration and Customs Department transferred her to the Tehsildar Attari of the District Administration. Hamida was then taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar for medical treatment.

Hamida Bano recounted her harrowing journey: "I was fraudulently brought to Pakistan by a travel agent. I never imagined I would return to India. But just a year ago, the Indian Embassy contacted me and informed me that I could return. I had lived in Mumbai before this ordeal. A travel agent had promised to take me to Dubai for a job, but instead, he brought me to Hyderabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province. I was terrified."

She also described the hardships she endured in Pakistan: "My life there felt like being a 'Zinda Laash' (living corpse). The Pakistani government never harmed me, though. I used to live with a Sindhi man who married me. But after 12 years, he passed away."

Hamida further expressed her gratitude, saying, "I want to thank both the Indian and Pakistani governments for their assistance in helping me return to my homeland."

In 2022, Waliullah Maroof, a local YouTuber, brought attention to Hamida's plight. He shared her story in a vlog, which helped reconnect her with her family in India. Through Maroof's efforts, her daughter Yasmeen was able to speak with her on phone.

Before leaving India in 2002, Hamida had been supporting her four children financially after her husband's death. She had worked as a cook in Doha, Qatar, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, without any issues, before falling victim to the deceitful recruitment agent. (IANS)