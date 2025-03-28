Yangon: At least 10 people were killed when a mosque collapsed in Mandalay after a strong earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, according to local media outlet Khit Thit.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.7, jolted 16 km NNW of Sagaing, Myanmar earlier in the day, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.01 degrees north latitude and 95.92 degrees east longitude.

The quake caused "considerable damage" to some buildings, including the walled fort of Mandalay Palace.

Multiple structures in Mandalay Region suffered collapses, while several roads linking Mandalay and Yangon were damaged or blocked, disrupting transportation.

Reporters of Xinhua news agency in Yangon reported that the tremors were strongly felt in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw and the largest city of Yangon. Some schools and office buildings in Nay Pyi Taw were also reported to have crumbled.

The Myanmar Fire Service Department said that a rescue operation has been conducted in response to the earthquake.

Myanmar's National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency across six regions in the southeast Asian country.

The Myanmar government will promptly conduct damage assessments and emergency relief efforts in the affected areas, ensuring the provision of necessary disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, according to the State Administration Council.

Strong tremors were felt in Vientiane (capital of Laos), Bangkok (capital of Thailand), and Hanoi (capital of Vietnam) as well.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced a state of emergency in Bangkok.

A 30-story building under construction collapsed in the Thai capital, resulting in three deaths. An earlier report said 43 people went missing due to the collapse.

In Vientiane, buildings above three stories experienced noticeable shaking, with residents in high-rise buildings feeling intense swaying indoors.

In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, residents living in high-rise buildings also experienced noticeable shaking while at home.

