New York: At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in Traverse City in the northern part of the US state of Michigan.

Around 4:45 p.m. local time (2045 GMT) on Saturday, a 42-year-old man entered the store and used a folding knife style weapon to stab people there, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters.

The suspect was in custody and the attack appeared to be a random one, said the sheriff.

As of Saturday evening, three people were undergoing surgery at Munson Medical Center. Five victims were in serious condition and six in critical condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement.

People are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Michigan State Police said the suspect had been taken into custody. Shea said the suspect is believed to be a Michigan resident but declined to share further details.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said: "Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence."

Walmart said in a statement that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.

"Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders," the statement said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to "provide any necessary support." (IANS)