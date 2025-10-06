New York: Two people were killed, and 12 others injured as rival gunmen shot at each other in a crowded downtown district in Montgomery, the capital city of the US southeastern state of Alabama, local media reported.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured had life-threatening injuries. Police were called around 11:30 p.m. local time to what Graboys described as a "mass shooting," according to CBS News.

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," Graboys told reporters, adding that the shooters did not care about the people around, Xinhua news agency reported.

Graboys said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects, adding that "we will do whatever we need to do ... to charge and hold the people responsible who were involved in this." No one has been charged as of early Sunday.

He said seven of the gunshot victims are under the age of 17, and that the youngest is 16.

The deadly shooting happened on a busy night in the city's tourist district, shortly after a football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College, CBS News said.

A group of people was gathered at the intersection when gunfire erupted, according to police.

WSFA 12 News cited the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) as saying that two juveniles were among those injured, including one in a life-threatening condition. Authorities did not identify the deceased victims, but at least one is a woman, MPD said. No details have been released on the second death.

"We're going to use every resource we have to bring all those involved in this injustice," Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said. (IANS)