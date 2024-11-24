Beirut: At least 34 people were killed and 80 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, media reported.

According to the official National News Agency (NNA) on Saturday, 24 people were killed, and 44 others were injured in eastern Lebanon. The casualties were reported in the towns of Bodai, Shmustar, Hafir, and Ras al-Ain, as well as the villages of Flaoui, Brital, Haour Taala, and the Bekaa Valley, all located within the Baalbek-Hermel governorate.

Meanwhile, 10 people were killed, and 36 others injured in southern Lebanon, most of whom were recorded in the cities and villages of Nabatieh governorate, while the other were recorded in the city of Tyre and Marjeyoun district in South governorate, the NNA said.

In separate statements, Hezbollah said its members targeted several gatherings of Israeli soldiers with missiles and rockets in the border area, including those in the Lebanese town of Khiam, and in Hanita, a Kibbutz in northern Israel, as well as the Israeli moshavs of Avivim and Dishon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The armed group said it also engaged in fierce clashes with a group of Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into the eastern outskirts of the Lebanese border town of al-Bayyada, causing casualties on the Israeli side.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

(IANS)