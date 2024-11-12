Guangzhou: A total of 35 people were killed and another 43 injured after a car ramming incident at a sports centre in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday, the city's public security bureau said Tuesday.

The incident took place around 7:48 pm Monday, when citizens were exercising. The local police revealed the incident details on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old suspect, a divorced man surnamed Fan, was quickly brought under control by the police as he was fleeing the scene, the bureau said. Responding officers found Fan in his vehicle attempting to self-harm with a knife. They swiftly intervened and sent him to the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fan is still receiving medical treatment as he was unconscious due to severe injuries to his neck and other areas, and is not yet fit to be questioned by the police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Fan's actions stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the property division outcome of his divorce, according to the police.

The police authorities have filed a case to investigate Fan on suspicion of endangering public safety by dangerous means and have placed him under criminal detention. Further investigation into the case and medical treatment for the injured are underway. (IANS)