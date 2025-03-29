Naypyidaw (Myanmar): As rescuers continued their search and relief efforts on Saturday, a day after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and another quake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit late on Friday night, a Myanmar military leader was quoted by media reports as saying that at least 694 people have been killed in the temblors, even as a US agency warned that the toll could exceed 10,000. Another earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Myanmar late on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported, hours after a powerful 7.7 magnitude quake rattled much of Southeast Asia.

Strong tremors were also felt in parts of India, including Meghalaya and Manipur, as well as in Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram, and in China. However, according to official figures till now over 150 people were confirmed dead and hundreds were injured after the first earthquake. Earlier on Friday, the Myanmar military junta declared a state of emergency in six regions after Friday's devastating earthquake, media reported. Casualties are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts are underway across Myanmar and Thailand, officials said.

The quake was felt in Bangkok, where at least ten people died and nine were injured after an under-construction high-rise building collapsed. Police said that more than 100 people were missing. After the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared Bangkok as an ‘emergency zone’. PM Shinawatra "immediately instructed the Ministry of Interior to declare Bangkok an emergency zone, and to notify provinces nationwide to treat the situation as a national emergency, enabling immediate public assistance if needed," according to a statement from his office. "The Prime Minister is returning to Bangkok immediately and urges the public to avoid high-rise buildings, use stairs only, and remain calm. All government agencies have been briefed, and schools have been instructed to send children home early."

(IANS)