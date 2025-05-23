Washington: US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen on Friday called the tragic murder of two Israeli Embassy employees outside the Jewish National Museum in Washington, both an act of terror and directed violence against the Jewish community. Addressing a press conference, he stated that the matter has the full and unwavering attention of the FBI, and it will continue to pursue all leads and use all available resources to investigate the attack.

“With the assistance of FBI offices across the country, we're continuing to investigate and contact the subject's associates, family members, and co-workers. We are also executing search warrants for his electronic devices and reviewing his social media accounts,” Jensen said. The shooting took place outside an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee for Young Diplomats at the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum.

The single shooter was identified by police as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news briefing the suspect shouted "Free, free Palestine!" while being taken into custody. The victims were Sarah Lynn Milgrim and her partner Yaron Lischinsky, who both worked at the Israeli embassy in Washington. According to a statement from the US Department of Justice, the accused Rodriguez has been charged with federal and local murder offences in connection with the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members on May 21.

He is charged in the US District Court for the District of Columbia with the murder of foreign officials, causing death through the use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges were announced by US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen, and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith. “Make no mistake: This attack was targeted, anti-semitic violence. The FBI will continue to pursue all leads and use all available resources to investigate this heinous murder,” said Assistant Director in Charge Jensen.

Describing the attack as brutal, anti-Semitic violence which has no place in the US or anywhere in civilization, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said, “We will follow the facts and secure the most severe possible punishment for the perpetrator of this heinous crime, which robbed two wonderful young people of a bright future together.” “According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Rodriguez allegedly opened fire on the victims as they were leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee, which brought together Jewish professionals and members of the diplomatic community. Both victims were employed by the Israeli Embassy.

One was an Israeli citizen and an official guest of the US government,” read the statement by the US Department of Justice. “Surveillance footage reportedly shows Rodriguez walking past the victims before turning and firing multiple rounds. After the victims fell, he allegedly continued firing at close range, including as one attempted to crawl away. Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun and 21 spent shell casings at the scene,” the statement added.

According to the official statement, Rodriguez entered the Museum after he committed the murders; and witnesses and surveillance video reportedly confirmed his involvement. He had flown from Chicago to Washington the day prior with the firearm declared in his checked luggage. “The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department. It is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with assistance from the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice,” the statement concluded.

