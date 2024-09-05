Vladivostok: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he prefers Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the upcoming US presidential polls, and praised her "infectious laugh".

Participating at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Russian leader, who had earlier this year noted that he would back President Joe Biden, who is "a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school", said that he respected Biden’s choice to endorse her as his successor, RT reported.

He said that he admired the "infectious laugh" of Harris, whose mother was Indian, and is the first Asian American and African American candidate for the top US post.

Harris "laughs so infectiously” that it suggests “everything is going well for her", he said at a plenary session of the forum to a query whether he had a favourite candidate in the election now that Biden, who he previously supported, has dropped out. He was also asked whether or not he would call to congratulate the eventual winner in November.

Putin said it had been a long time since he had any direct contact with Western European or US leaders, and noted that it was not up to Russia to choose a "favourite" in the US presidential election, as this is a task for American voters.

Nevertheless, he recalled that he had previously expressed support for Biden, who had since been “removed” from the race. However, the President noted that Biden had told his supporters to support Harris in the race, and so Moscow would do the same and root for the Vice President in November.

He also suggested that Harris’ positive disposition could mean that she would refrain from imposing as many sanctions on Russia as former US President Donald Trump, who Putin said had introduced more restrictions on Moscow than any other President in American history, at the time.

"In the end, the choice is up to the American people and we will treat their eventual decision with respect," he said.

(IANS)