New Delhi: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, days after landing on Earth following her extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), recalled her awe-inspiring experiences of viewing India from space during a press conference.

Having spent 286 days in space, Williams, when asked about how India appeared from above, replied with a simple yet profound, "Amazing, just amazing."

Williams, known for frequently sharing her Indian heritage, was particularly captivated by the breathtaking views of the Himalayas. She fondly described how, every time the ISS passed over the majestic mountain range, her fellow astronaut, Butch Wilmore, would capture stunning photographs.

"Every time we went over the Himalayas, Butch got incredible pictures; it is just amazing," she said during the press conference, visibly nostalgic about the views.

For Williams, who often speaks of her Indian roots, the sight of India from space felt like a personal connection to her heritage.

"I have described it before like this ripple that happened when the plates collided, and then, as it flows down into India, it is many-many colours," she explained.

She also described how, on seeing Gujarat and Mumbai from above, the fishing fleets off the coast became a familiar landmark, offering a sense of homecoming.

"It gives you a little bit of a beacon, here we come," Williams added.

Moreover, Williams highlighted the remarkable view of India at night, with a "network of lights" stretching from larger cities to smaller ones, and the grandeur of the Himalayas as the backdrop. This unique perspective, according to her, was truly "incredible."

The 59-year-old astronaut also shared her excitement about NASA's upcoming Axiom mission, which will take four astronauts to space, including Subhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force test pilot and ISRO astronaut.

"It's pretty awesome," she said, acknowledging the significance of Shukla being a "hometown hero" for India.

Williams also expressed her willingness to contribute to India's space program, saying she hopes to share her experiences and support the country's growing space ambitions. "I would love to be a part of that and help them along," she stated.

The astronaut, whose parents were born in India, also expressed a desire to visit her "father's country" soon. As she chatted with Wilmore, the two joked about taking their crew members on a trip to India. "You might stick out a little bit. That is okay. We will get you all primed of some spicy food," she said with a laugh. (IANS)