Kathmandu: At least three climbers -- two Nepali nationals and one foreigner -- died after being hit by an avalanche on Yalung Ri Mountain, a Himalayan peak in Dolakha district in northeastern Nepal, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, about one-and-a-half hours' walk above the base camp of the 5,630-metre-high mountain.

Those killed were part of a group of 12 mountaineers who were ascending from the base camp to climb the peak.

"As confirmed by some porters of the same expedition team, two Nepali nationals and a foreigner died in the incident," Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato, Chief of Dolakha Police, told IANS.

"Four foreigners remain buried in the avalanche, and five others have returned to the base camp."

Police said they have not yet reached the site of the incident due to the remoteness of the area and adverse weather conditions.

Local authorities added that although a helicopter was mobilised, bad weather prevented the rescue operation.

The avalanche occurred near the Yalung Ri area, under the Gaurishankar and Rolwaling mountain ranges in Gaurishankar Rural Municipality–9, according to local officials.

Authorities said that rescue operations to airlift the injured and search for the missing could not be carried out due to persistent bad weather.

Mahato said that a rescue mission is planned for Tuesday morning.

Narayan Prasad Risal, Dolakha Chief District Officer, said the actual situation of the missing climbers would become clear only on Tuesday once rescue teams and security personnel reach the site.

He added that a helicopter has been stationed in the nearby Na Gaun and will be deployed on Tuesday morning if weather conditions improve.

Security personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, and Armed Police Force are also moving toward the site by land.

