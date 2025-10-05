Sydney: Police in the Australian State of New South Wales said in a statement on Sunday evening that a man was taken to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound, and a number of other people have reported injuries.

Police were called to Georges River Road in the inner-west Sydney suburb of Croydon Park at about 7.45 p.m. local time on Sunday, after reports of a shooting. It locked down the area with specialist resources attending to assist, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A man was arrested in a building on the road at about 9.30 pm, and firearms have been seized, according to the statement.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that police told the ABC that multiple gunshots were fired.

Road closures remain, with local traffic diversions in place.

On September 9, a man was hospitalised after being shot by police officers at the scene of a house fire in the suburbs of Brisbane.

A police statement said that officers were called to reports of a house on fire in Wynnum West, 13 km east of central Brisbane in the state of Queensland, at around 9:20 am, Xinhua News Agency reported.

An interaction occurred at the scene between police officers and a man, who was shot as a result.

Medical assistance was immediately rendered and he was transported to hospital for treatment.

Nine Entertainment newspapers reported that the man in his 30s suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The Queensland Police Service said that no officers or other members of the public were injured during the incident and that there is no risk to public safety.

The fire was extinguished by crews. Police established a crime scene and started an investigation.

On September 7, a man died after being shot in Australia's Melbourne, police said.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim was standing with a group of associates on a corner in the central business district when he was shot by an unknown assailant in a vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital by his associates, but died from his injuries a short time later. (IANS)